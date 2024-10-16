Brady Family Wealth LLC Acquires 178 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.1% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $175.90 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.03 and a 12-month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

