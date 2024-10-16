Brady Family Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 270,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 200,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 643,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 421,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock valued at $958,101,276. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $81.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

