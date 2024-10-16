Brady Family Wealth LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brady Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.5% of Brady Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.42.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $281.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.51 and its 200 day moving average is $237.96. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

