Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Buys 24,234 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,234 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $538,948,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,177,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,696 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,710,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870,711 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,954,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after buying an additional 1,081,458 shares in the last quarter.

EFV stock opened at $56.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

