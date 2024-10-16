Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $244,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVLU. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,027,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 685,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 66,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

