Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

