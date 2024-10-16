Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.23. The stock had a trading volume of 63,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Brighthouse Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.3359 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFANFree Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

