BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11, with a volume of 98928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BrightView from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60 and a beta of 1.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $738.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.94 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of BrightView by 8.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in BrightView by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BrightView by 8.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

