Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

