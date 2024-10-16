Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 995.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $212,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Broadcom by 943.4% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 52,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 47,219 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 963.4% during the third quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. BDF Gestion now owns 138,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock opened at $175.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.83 and a 52-week high of $186.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,130 shares of company stock worth $50,646,622. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

