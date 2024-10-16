Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $3.35

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.
Several analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.55.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.
