Brokerages Set Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Target Price at $3.35

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Dada Nexus to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 25.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 686,316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Dada Nexus by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DADA opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.59. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $324.54 million for the quarter.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People’s Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platforms for consumers, retailers, and brand owners.

