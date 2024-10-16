Brokerages Set Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Price Target at $3.67

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of EOSE opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $3.36.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
