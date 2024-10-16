Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £197.72

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($258.19).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($242.88) to £188 ($245.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

About Flutter Entertainment

FLTR stock opened at £174.31 ($227.62) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90. The firm has a market cap of £31.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,059.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of £166.90 and a 200-day moving average of £157.50. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of £120.20 ($156.96) and a 12-month high of £188.45 ($246.08).

(Get Free Report

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.