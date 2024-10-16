Brokerages Set Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Price Target at £197.72

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £197.72 ($258.19).
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLTR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($242.88) to £188 ($245.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
