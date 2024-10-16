Brokerages Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target at $99.80

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $116.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $117.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,373.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth $349,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 616,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,748,000 after buying an additional 48,225 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.