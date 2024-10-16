Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Price Target at C$196.10

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$208.42.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Eight Capital set a C$270.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at C$251.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$247.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of C$174.74 and a 52 week high of C$253.95.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.03 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Connections news, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total value of C$401,925.00. In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total value of C$358,262.60. Also, Senior Officer Philip Rivard sold 2,300 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$174.75, for a total transaction of C$401,925.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.