Brokers Issue Forecasts for Encompass Health Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor forecasts that the company will earn $4.18 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EHC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $96.35 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,899,000 after acquiring an additional 814,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Encompass Health by 2,302.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after purchasing an additional 578,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after buying an additional 464,897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 457,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,002,000 after acquiring an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

