Brokers Issue Forecasts for MFA Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for MFA Financial in a report issued on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MFA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for MFA Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MFA Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

NYSE MFA opened at $12.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 2.16. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,779,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,940,000 after buying an additional 5,411,692 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,180,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after acquiring an additional 411,205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MFA Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.15%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is -1,750.00%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

