Brokers Set Expectations for MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $103.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 143.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,102,000 after buying an additional 1,260,792 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,541,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,445,000 after acquiring an additional 239,099 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $21,690,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $1,543.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP John Edward Williams sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.71, for a total value of $213,678.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,818.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

