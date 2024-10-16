Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.37. 72,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,833. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $107.67.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,152,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,903,000 after purchasing an additional 266,441 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

