BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

