C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.58. 428,417 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 5,604,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.81.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,647,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 317,768 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,465,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 541.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 91,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in C3.ai by 679.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

