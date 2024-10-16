Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 12.1% in September

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 167,100 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 149,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Caledonia Mining by 7.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,678 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Caledonia Mining by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 209,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Caledonia Mining by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 24,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Caledonia Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

