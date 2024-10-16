Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Acquired by Longview Financial Advisors Inc.

Longview Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 1.7% of Longview Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 156,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after acquiring an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYLD stock opened at $72.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.