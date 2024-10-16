Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Trading Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) was up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $88.13 and last traded at $87.84. Approximately 66,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 542,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. Northland Capmk raised Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.71.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 524.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

