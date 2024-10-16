Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,737,300 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 1,503,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.8 days.

Canadian Utilities Stock Up 4.9 %

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

