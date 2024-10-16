Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires 115 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

