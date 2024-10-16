Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 22,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

