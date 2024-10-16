Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,673 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,673 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.