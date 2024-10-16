Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,405 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 7,067.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,070,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,707 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $95,865,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,971,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 665,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,008,000 after acquiring an additional 505,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75.

