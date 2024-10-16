Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Bought by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 229,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

