Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Short Interest Update

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the September 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 830,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,865.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 153.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 233,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $831.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -36.17%.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

