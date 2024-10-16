Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 74.6% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 39,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.06.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $300.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.97. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $232.29 and a 1 year high of $309.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

