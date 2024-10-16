Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 903,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 350,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 731,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,043,000 after buying an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 118,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.