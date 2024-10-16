Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $240.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $230.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.