Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. Research analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Cara Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

