Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 822,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,633,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 54,708.0% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 390,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $2,019,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.43. 335,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

