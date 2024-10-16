Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $210,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after buying an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 178.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,185,000 after purchasing an additional 409,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.44.

Shares of ZTS opened at $192.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $87.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

