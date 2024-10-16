Cascade Investment Group Inc. Makes New $234,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in American Electric Power by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.66 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.01 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.06.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.07.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

