Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores accounts for approximately 5.1% of Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $386.10. 24,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,864. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.13 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $975,810.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

