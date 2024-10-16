CashBackPro 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45,206.89 (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $45,206.89 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, CashBackPro has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00007787 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,882.08 or 0.99886042 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00013516 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00007085 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006405 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00066477 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,207,483.017517 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.10435857 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $48,785.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

