Catizen (CATI) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Catizen (CATI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Catizen has a market cap of $116.41 million and $55.27 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Catizen has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official message board for Catizen is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.42648764 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $78,088,202.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

