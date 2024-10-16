CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Bought by AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. CAVA Group makes up approximately 0.7% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CAVA Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after buying an additional 492,667 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after acquiring an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after acquiring an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $25,294,797.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,196,122.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 326.73 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAVA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.64.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

