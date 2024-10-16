CCG Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,130 shares during the quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Stagwell by 25.1% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stagwell by 44.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on STGW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Stagwell in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. Stagwell Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Stagwell had a positive return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $671.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

