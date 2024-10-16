CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,966,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,676,000 after buying an additional 338,494 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,580,776,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 934.0% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,199,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 18,691.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $490.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $464.10. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

