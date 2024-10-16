CCG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CCG Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.7% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $588.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $563.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $544.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

