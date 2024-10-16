CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 211 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

IWP stock opened at $121.01 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $122.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.48.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

