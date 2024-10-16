CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL.B. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$84.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

CCL Industries stock opened at C$81.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$78.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.64. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$52.82 and a 52 week high of C$82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. In other news, Director Tom Peddie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.75, for a total transaction of C$295,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,875. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.47, for a total transaction of C$29,388.00. Insiders sold 121,781 shares of company stock valued at $9,405,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.22% of the company’s stock.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

