CEEK VR (CEEK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $775,717.35

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $775,717.35 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007771 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,401.38 or 0.99919326 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00013610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007177 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00064106 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03082649 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $1,281,128.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

