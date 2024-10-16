Celebrus Technologies (LON:CLBS) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Celebrus Technologies plc (LON:CLBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 307.90 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 300 ($3.92), with a volume of 247584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLBS. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Celebrus Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 282.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Celebrus Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a suite of data-driven solutions for data capture, fraud and scams, and data management solutions. The company provides services that are focused on delivering data management solutions using public and private cloud infrastructure; and fraud detection and prevention services through fraud data platform.

