Celestia Price Reaches $5.92 on Top Exchanges (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 15th. One Celestia token can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00008862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celestia has a total market capitalization of $835.53 million and $178.40 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00251544 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,076,712,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,076,493,150.684659 with 217,536,678.434659 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.14366097 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $175,231,580.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celestia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

