Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CELH. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.48. 3,075,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,520. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Celsius by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,167 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 172.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

